What Are The Chances of Seeing More Rain This Week?

Over the weekend, some parts of the state got good rain totals, but others were missed entirely.

In Kosciusko County, HAT chief meteorologist Ryan Martin hasn’t seen rain since the end of May. What are the chances of seeing better rain totals the rest of the day?

“I’m thinking now through the rest of this week, at least through Friday, significant rain is not going to happen,” said Martin.

It does look like there’s going t be a good chance of rain over the weekend.

“Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, I think we have a chance for a warm front followed by a cold front scenario that gives us anywhere from a quarter of an inch to three quarters,” said Martin. “The big stuff misses us again. Gets up in Michigan, they get pounded, and back in northern and central Illinois.”