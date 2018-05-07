Wells County official endorsing brother’s opponent

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Wells County man has taken out a newspaper ad telling people not to vote for his brother.

“We have a clear difference of opinion on several topics but the turbines were one of the biggest ones,” says Wells County Councilman Mike Mossburg. He tells our partners in news at ABC 21 he’s talking about his brother, Scott, who’s trying to get back onto the County Commission… Mike doesn’t want wind turbines in the county, but Scott does.

Scott Mossburg tells ABC 21 that’s not the only reason he’s running:

“I’m pretty disappointed with what the commissioners have done. They’ve just raised a $400,000 bridge tax,” he says.

Still, with election day tomorrow and the brothers at odds, Mike took out an ad in the paper telling people to vote for Commissioner Tamara Robbins instead of Scott.