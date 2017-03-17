Wells County man sentenced to 79 years in prison

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 56-year-old Wells County man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison on child molestation charges.

According to Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall, Johnny Langston of Bluffton was sentenced by Judge Kenton Kiracofe to 79 years in prison for four counts of child molesting and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Langston was found guilty by a jury last month, after which he admitted to being a habitual offender. Kiracofe ruled that Langston abused his position of trust with his two victims and had a lengthy criminal history, which factored into the sentence.

Langston plans to appeal both his conviction and sentence.