Weighing Rush Limbaugh’s treatment options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh shook the talk radio landscape yesterday when he announced he had been diagnosed with “advanced” lung cancer.

Lee Kelso of WOWO’s HealthCall Live says that means it’s impacting more than just Rush’s lungs:

“‘Advanced lung cancer’ likely indicates that the cancer that started in Rush’s lung has spread – or metastasized – and that’s never good.”

Kelso adds that the key question now is what type of lung cancer Limbaugh has; that’ll determine what kind of treatment he can receive and what his chances of recovery are.

You can watch the full interview below.