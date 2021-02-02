Weekly Digital Agriculture Webinar Series Returns Thursday

A weekly webinar series featuring Purdue University experts in data science and digital agriculture will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday (Feb. 4).

Each Thursday this spring, the Data Driven Agriculture webinars will explore ways digital agriculture and data science can advance agriculture today and into the future.

“Building on the momentum of last fall’s digital agriculture webinars, we wanted to highlight how data is not only being used today but also explore its future potential,” said Dennis Buckmaster, agricultural and biological engineering professor and dean’s fellow of digital agriculture at Purdue.

“In this series, researchers from across the College of Agriculture – and beyond – will showcase how they are using data to improve crop, livestock and forest management decisions, increase produce safety, quickly identify disease outbreaks in livestock and much more.”

The webinars start at 12:30 p.m. ET each Thursday starting on Feb. 4 and running through May 13. Speakers will present for the first 30 minutes followed by a live chat where participants can ask questions.

Feb. 4 – Precision Soil Maps: Moving Beyond Soil Survey . Jason Ackerson, assistant professor of agronomy.

. Jason Ackerson, assistant professor of agronomy. Feb. 11 – Soybean Production Amplified . Shaun Casteel, associate professor of agronomy and Extension soybean and small grains specialist.

. Shaun Casteel, associate professor of agronomy and Extension soybean and small grains specialist. Feb. 18 – UAVs in Livestock Production . John Scott, Extension coordinator for digital agriculture.

. John Scott, Extension coordinator for digital agriculture. Feb. 25 – Dairy Data Utilization . Jackie Boerman, assistant professor of animal sciences.

. Jackie Boerman, assistant professor of animal sciences. March 4 – Digital Forestry . Songlin Fei, professor of forestry and natural resources and Dean’s Chair of Remote Sensing.

. Songlin Fei, professor of forestry and natural resources and Dean’s Chair of Remote Sensing. March 11 – On Farm Experimentation , Robert Nielsen, professor of agronomy and Extension corn specialist.

. Songlin Fei, professor of forestry and natural resources and Dean’s Chair of Remote Sensing. March 25 – Data in Produce Safety. Amanda Deering, clinical associate professor of food sciences.

Amanda Deering, clinical associate professor of food sciences. April 1 – Putting a Price on Data . Nathan DeLay, assistant professor of agricultural economics.

. Nathan DeLay, assistant professor of agricultural economics. April 8 – Using Imagery Data for Weed Identification . Dharmendra Saraswat, associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering.

. Dharmendra Saraswat, associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering. April 15 – Smarter Treatment of Livestock Disease . Mohit Verma, assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, and Aaron Ault, senior research engineer.

. Mohit Verma, assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, and Aaron Ault, senior research engineer. April 22 – Practical Applications for UAVs . John Scott, Extension coordinator for digital agriculture.

. John Scott, Extension coordinator for digital agriculture. April 29 – IoT Networks: Sensors and Data Visualization. Nithin Raghunathan, research scientist, and Charilaos Mousoulis, senior research scientist.

Nithin Raghunathan, research scientist, and Charilaos Mousoulis, senior research scientist. May 6 – Public Data for the Public Good . Nicole Widmar, professor and associate head of agricultural economics.

. Nicole Widmar, professor and associate head of agricultural economics. May 13 – Machines and Robotics. John Evans, assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, and David Cappelleri, associate professor of mechanical engineering.

The webinars are free, but registration is requested.

The presentations will be recorded and posted on the Purdue Digital Ag Resources website. This series is supported in part by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network.