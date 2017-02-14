Weekend shooting victims identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department has released some new details into a double shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police say 19-year-old Marcus Harper Jr. called them Saturday night after being shot in the head, saying he was robbed by the man who did it.

A short time after he was taken to the hospital another shooting victim, 18-year-old Gerald Berry, showed up at a hospital in critical condition. He matched Harper’s description of the man who robbed him.

According to detectives, the whole situation appears to be drug-related. Harper has been released from the hospital, while Berry continues to receive treatment.

Charges have not been announced.