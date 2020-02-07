Weekend Events for 2/7-2/9/20

The following is a list of featured events and activities in Fort Wayne for the weekend ending Sunday, February 9th, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Building the Dream: MLK Jr.

Friday, February 7 – Sunday, February 9 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab

Come experience the moving story of young Martin Luther King Jr. as the Fort Wayne

Youtheatre tells the story of children who have made a difference in our world.

The Allman Betts Band with JD Simo & Jackson Stokes

Friday, February 7 • The Clyde Theatre

The second generation of the Allman Brothers Band brings you the classic hits in honor of

the 50th anniversary of the legendary band plus songs from each of their solo projects.

97.3 WMEE Baby Fair & Family Expo

Saturday, February 8 • Memorial Coliseum

With free admission and all-day chances to win cash and prizes, WMEE invites you to find

all things family along with the gigantic Kid’s Kingdom and annual Diaper Dash.

Weather the Fort

Saturday, February 8 • The Landing

Fort Wayne’s family-friendly downtown winter festival complete with live bands, street

games, fire dancers, and warm food, all topped off with a spectacular fireworks show.

Fort Wayne Derby Girls Season Opener

Saturday, February 8 • Memorial Coliseum

Jam-packed with hard-hitting action and family fun for all ages, come see the Fort Wayne

Derby Girls face the Akron Roller Derby in their 2020 season opener.