Weekend Events for 2/7-2/9/20

The following is a list of featured events and activities in Fort Wayne for the weekend ending Sunday, February 9th, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Building the Dream: MLK Jr.
Friday, February 7 – Sunday, February 9 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab
Come experience the moving story of young Martin Luther King Jr. as the Fort Wayne
Youtheatre tells the story of children who have made a difference in our world.
The Allman Betts Band with JD Simo & Jackson Stokes
Friday, February 7 • The Clyde Theatre
The second generation of the Allman Brothers Band brings you the classic hits in honor of
the 50th anniversary of the legendary band plus songs from each of their solo projects.
97.3 WMEE Baby Fair & Family Expo
Saturday, February 8 • Memorial Coliseum
With free admission and all-day chances to win cash and prizes, WMEE invites you to find
all things family along with the gigantic Kid’s Kingdom and annual Diaper Dash.
Weather the Fort
Saturday, February 8 • The Landing
Fort Wayne’s family-friendly downtown winter festival complete with live bands, street
games, fire dancers, and warm food, all topped off with a spectacular fireworks show.
Fort Wayne Derby Girls Season Opener
Saturday, February 8 • Memorial Coliseum
Jam-packed with hard-hitting action and family fun for all ages, come see the Fort Wayne
Derby Girls face the Akron Roller Derby in their 2020 season opener.