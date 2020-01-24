Weekend Events for 1/24-1/26/20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It may be cold, but there are a number of outdoor activities this weekend in Fort Wayne that should keep you busy. Here are just a few, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Savor Fort Wayne

Now thru Sunday, January 26 • Various Locations

Savor Fort Wayne restaurant week has returned for 12 delicious days of dining! Take a look at the 3-course menu deals and find your favorites at the 50 participating restaurants.

Nouvelle Annee

Saturday, January 25 • The Old Fort

Step back in time to the year 1760 and experience the lives of French Soldiers, early local

civilians, and Native American Allies as they fight to survive the French and Indian War.

Winterval

Saturday, January 25 • Downtown Fort Wayne

This 8th annual event brings indoor and outdoor winter fun with ice carvers, rugby games,

carriage rides, special events at the Botanical Conservatory & Science Central, and more!

Winter Cozy

Saturday, January 25 • Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park

Enjoy food and drinks at this 21+ event in the warm pavilion, or roast marshmallows at the

outdoor bonfire. Also experience interactive ice art, live music, and human dog sled racing.

Darci Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour

Sunday, January 26 • Embassy Theatre

After winning America’s Got Talent at just 12 years old, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne

brings her talent to audiences across the nation with her famous, talking friends.