Weekend events to bring thousands to Fort Wayne over MLK weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Music, basketball, volleyball, hockey, and softball will be bringing thousands of visitors to Fort Wayne over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

The MLK Volleyball Challenge returns for a sixth year at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and will bring in an estimated 10,000 attendees this Saturday and Sunday, January 13th and 14th. Over the same dates, SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse will host the popular Gym Rats MLK Basketball Classic (4,900 attendees) and SportONE Parkview Icehouse will host the 2018 Crossover Hockey Games, bringing in at least 250 in attendance.

In downtown Fort Wayne, the Indiana Music Education Association Professional Development Conference will convene at the Grand Wayne Convention Center for a sixth consecutive year. The conference will feature a large trade show, educational workshops and performances at the Historic Embassy Theatre. 600 are expected to attend.

Fort Wayne’s restaurants, attractions and hotels will feel a generous bump in business as a result of these five events, as more than 16,150 people and $2.92 million dollars will enter our city over three days.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will also be hosting the annual Fort Wayne Farm Show next week on January 16th thru 18th. Attendance will be approximately 25,000.