Weekend Events

Fort Wayne Air Show

Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 5 • 122nd FW Air National Guard

Catch two days of high-flying action! This free festival features the US Air Force

Thunderbirds, world-class parachuters, air performers, ground entertainment, and more.

The Four Horsemen: The Ultimate Metallica Tribute

Saturday, June 4 • Clyde Theatre

Experience the precision and unmatched energy of this studio-quality Metallica tribute that

embraces the attitude of the original band in their heyday to re-create their first 5 releases.

Arab Fest Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 5 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Join a celebration of Arab culture! Try a falafel, take in the rich, Arab music, enjoy camel

rides, and browse the Souk – a marketplace with art, leather goods, candles, tea, and more.

Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle

Saturday, June 4 • Promenade Park

Featuring a variety of tour distances, from a 10 Mile Family Ride to a Metric Century 100K,

people of all ages and skill levels can participate in this annual cycling event.

Rock the Plaza

Saturdays, June 4 – August 27 • Allen County Public Library

Every Saturday evening, great local bands will rock the outdoor plaza at the Allen County

Public Library. Dance the night away or sit and relax in the warm summer air.