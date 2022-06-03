Weekend Events

Fort Wayne Air Show
Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 5 • 122nd FW Air National Guard
Catch two days of high-flying action! This free festival features the US Air Force
Thunderbirds, world-class parachuters, air performers, ground entertainment, and more.
The Four Horsemen: The Ultimate Metallica Tribute
Saturday, June 4 • Clyde Theatre
Experience the precision and unmatched energy of this studio-quality Metallica tribute that
embraces the attitude of the original band in their heyday to re-create their first 5 releases.
Arab Fest Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 5 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
Join a celebration of Arab culture! Try a falafel, take in the rich, Arab music, enjoy camel
rides, and browse the Souk – a marketplace with art, leather goods, candles, tea, and more.
Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle
Saturday, June 4 • Promenade Park
Featuring a variety of tour distances, from a 10 Mile Family Ride to a Metric Century 100K,
people of all ages and skill levels can participate in this annual cycling event.
Rock the Plaza
Saturdays, June 4 – August 27 • Allen County Public Library
Every Saturday evening, great local bands will rock the outdoor plaza at the Allen County
Public Library. Dance the night away or sit and relax in the warm summer air.