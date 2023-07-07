Weekend Events 7/7 – 7/9

Three Rivers Festival

Friday, July 7 – Saturday, July 15 • Throughout Downtown Fort Wayne

Experience the largest summer celebration in Fort Wayne, featuring Junkfood Alley, The

International Village, carnival rides, Chalk Walk, live concerts, fireworks, and more!

TinCaps Baseball

Friday, July 7 – Sunday, July 9 • Parkview Field

Choose a game! Friday is TV Sitcom Night with special guest Kate Flannery, Saturday the

TinCaps become the Manzanas Luchadoras, and Sunday get autographs from the players.

Cookie Festival

Sunday, July 9 • Ambrosia Orchard

For the Heart of Cookies presents a cookie themed festival for the whole family with vendors and activities like a bounce house and face painting, plus music and more.

Annual Egg Drop

Sunday, July 9 • Science Central

Free to register and watch, don’t miss this fun and scientific event where eggs are dropped

from the roof of Science Central protected in their specially designed contraptions.

Rock the Plaza

Saturdays through July 29 • Allen County Public Library

Every Saturday evening, great local bands will rock the outdoor plaza at the Allen County

Public Library. Dance the night away or sit and relax in the warm summer air. Free for all ages.