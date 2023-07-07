Weekend Events 7/7 – 7/9

Three Rivers Festival
Friday, July 7 – Saturday, July 15 • Throughout Downtown Fort Wayne
Experience the largest summer celebration in Fort Wayne, featuring Junkfood Alley, The
International Village, carnival rides, Chalk Walk, live concerts, fireworks, and more!
TinCaps Baseball
Friday, July 7 – Sunday, July 9 • Parkview Field
Choose a game! Friday is TV Sitcom Night with special guest Kate Flannery, Saturday the
TinCaps become the Manzanas Luchadoras, and Sunday get autographs from the players.
Cookie Festival
Sunday, July 9 • Ambrosia Orchard
For the Heart of Cookies presents a cookie themed festival for the whole family with vendors and activities like a bounce house and face painting, plus music and more.
Annual Egg Drop
Sunday, July 9 • Science Central
Free to register and watch, don’t miss this fun and scientific event where eggs are dropped
from the roof of Science Central protected in their specially designed contraptions.
Rock the Plaza
Saturdays through July 29 • Allen County Public Library
Every Saturday evening, great local bands will rock the outdoor plaza at the Allen County
Public Library. Dance the night away or sit and relax in the warm summer air. Free for all ages.
