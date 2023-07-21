Weekend Events 7/21 – 7/23

Fort Wayne Pride Fest 2023

Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22 • Headwaters Park

Show your support for our LGBTQ+ community with two days of fun for the whole family!

Check out the live entertainment, food, vendor markets, beer tent, kids activities, and more!

Trading Post on the Northwest Frontier

Saturday, July 22 – Sunday, July 23 • The Old Fort

Come to The Old Fort to see demonstrations of military and merchant life, period cooking,

artisans, and weapons, and learn what Continental trading post life was like in the 1770’s.

Broadway Street Stroll

Sunday, July 23 • Broadway Ave.

Free for people to attend, the Street Stroll is designed for kids and adults alike! Alleys and

sidewalks are activated with a hands-on art activity or demonstration and live music.

Something Rotten!

Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 30 • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Hailed as“the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years,” welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce about the world’s very first musical.

Barbie

Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 30 • Fort Wayne Cinema Center

Come to the Cinema Center to watch the new release of Barbie the Movie complete with a

photo booth, exclusive drinks, and more. Bring a new Barbie or doll to donate to the YWCA.