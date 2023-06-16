Weekend Events 6/16 – 6/18

Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale

Wednesday, June 14 – Sunday, June 18 • Memorial Coliseum

One of Fort Wayne’s biggest sale events of the year is back! Shop your favorite Vera Bradley styles at up to 70% off retail prices! Get your tickets or enjoy free admission Sat & Sun.

26th Annual BBQ RibFest

Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Enjoy four days of brews, tunes, and BBQ at one of Fort Wayne’s tastiest festivals! Whether you prefer hot and spicy or sweet and tangy, you’re in for a delicious time.

Fort Wayne Quilt Fest 2023

Friday, June 16 – Saturday, June 17 • Grand Wayne Convention Center

Quilt enthusiasts will revel in this 2-day event featuring a stunning quilt gallery with hundreds of quilts, a vendor demonstration stage, instructional demos, and design challenges.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour

Friday, June 16 • Embassy Theatre

Come to the beautiful, historic Embassy Theatre to hear songs spanning 50 years of Kansas

music including hits such as Carry On Wayward Son and Dust in the Wind.

Sweet Breeze Canal Boat Cruises

Saturdays and Sundays through October 8 • Promenade Park

Travel Fort Wayne’s rivers on Sweet Breeze, an authentic 1840 canal boat replica. Enjoy a

special “Old Fort History Tour” on Friday, 16th featuring a history expert guest speaker.