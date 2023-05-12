Weekend Events 5/12 – 5/14

Fort Wayne FC Season Home Opener

Saturday, May 13 • Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium – University of St. Francis

Fort Wayne FC takes on Kings Hammer FC, in the Fort Wayne Football Club’s season home

opener. Enjoy concessions and beverages during the game.

Kekionga Craft Fest

Saturday, May 13 • Kekionga Craft Company

Kekionga Craft Fest brings the premier libation producers of Northeast Indiana & beyond to

Fort Wayne for you to enjoy unlimited samples and a commemorative beer stein.

Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown

Saturday, May 13 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a trolley to more than 40 unique gift shops around downtown

Fort Wayne, where you can find local merchandise and pick from more than 50 restaurants.

Muster on the St. Marys – A Timeline Event

Saturday, May 13 – Sunday, May 14 • The Old Fort

Experience what life was like when French Settlers inhabited this area with historical

reenactors representing the day to day tasks and responsibilities of military life in the 1800’s.