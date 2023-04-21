Weekend Events 4/21 – 4/23

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Opening Day

Saturday, April 22 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Greet all your favorite zoo animals on opening day! Hand-feed the giraffes, pet the stingrays, and find so much more to do at one of Fort Wayne’s favorite summer attractions.

Riley Green

Friday, April 21 • Clyde Theatre

With GOLD-certified No. 1 hits and singles, you won’t want to miss Best New Country Artist

Nominee Riley Green at the Clyde Theatre this Friday night.

WWE Live: Saturday Night’s Main Event

Saturday, April 22 • Memorial Coliseum

WWE Live comes to the Memorial Coliseum! See the Six Man Tag Team Match and the

Smackdown Women’s Championship along with your favorite superstars live in action.

Earth Works: Earth Day Pop-up Market

Saturday, April 22 • Union Street Market at Electric Works

This one-day pop-up market will feature local vendors selling eco-friendly products,

upcycled fashion, and offering info and classes. Come shop, learn, and celebrate Earth Day!

The Remarkable Farkle McBride

Saturday, April 22 • Arts United Center

The story of a young boy’s musical quest to discover which musical instrument he likes best. Test out your own interests with Sweetwater’s musical instrument petting zoo in the lobby!