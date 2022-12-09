Weekend Events

Philharmonic Holiday Pops

Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 18 • Embassy Theatre

Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for their annual Holiday Pops performances! This beloved

musical event is sure to put every audience in a festive spirit.

Frozen Jr.

Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 18 • First Presbyterian Theater

The beloved story loaded with magic, adventure, and humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Enjoy breakfast in Arendelle before the show with a special ticket!

Artisan Market: Holiday Edition

Saturdays & Sundays through December 18 • Union Street Market Electric Works

The first annual Holiday Artisan Market, held in the open space between the East and West

Halls, will feature an assortment of vendors selling fresh food and handcrafted goods.

$1 Night Light Display

Thursdays & Fridays through December 23 • Botanical Conservatory

Find $1 admission at the Botanical Conservatory on Thursday and Friday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. See the gardens in light with charming displays and stunning poinsettias.

Miracle on Jefferson Holiday Bar Pop Up

Through Saturday, December 31 • Copper Spoon

Miracle on Jefferson is brought to you by Copper Spoon, and features a holiday oasis with over the top kitschy, festive décor, and a themed cocktail menu.