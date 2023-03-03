Weekend Events 3/3 – 3/5

Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show
Thursday, March 3 – Sunday, March 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Find the products, services, and expertise you need to start your next home and garden project! The show features over 650 exhibitors plus Kids Day on Sunday with balloon artists and fun.
Cody Johnson with special guest Randy Houser
Friday, March 3 • Memorial Coliseum
Cody Johnson, along with country music mainstay, Randy Houser, will be tearing up the
stage at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.
YLNI Winter Farmers Market
Saturdays through April 29 • The Olde East End Building
Every Saturday, October through April, the YLNI Farmers Winter Market offers fresh and
unique local produce, plants, meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, and more.
Komet Hockey
Wednesday, March 1, Saturday, March 4 & Sunday, March 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Head to the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday to cheer on the Komets as they take the ice against the Toledo Walleye, Wheeling Nailers, and Iowa Heartlanders.
California Dreamin’
Through Sunday, April 15 • Botanical Conservatory
Find your inner beach bum this winter at the Botanical Conservatory. Spring into the spirit of surf, sand, and sun along the botanical boardwalk, accented with sun-loving tropical plants.