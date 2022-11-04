Weekend Events

Mixology – Candy Land

Friday, November 4 • Science Central

At this 21+ event, you’ll be treated to colorful sweets and scientific treats with great food

catered by Baker Street and 19 unique cocktails by elite, Fort Wayne, bartenders.

Veteran’s Day Parade & Ceremony

Saturday, November 5 • Memorial Coliseum

Join the community to pay tribute and show gratitude to all who have served our country.

The Veteran’s Day Parade begins at 11am, with a special ceremony to follow.

Elf the Musical

Saturday, November 5 • Arts United Center

Presented by the Civic Theatre, this modern-day classic reminds everyone to embrace their

inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Superhero Soundtrack – Philharmonic Pops Series

Saturday, November 5 • Embassy Theatre

Kick off the Philharmonic’s Pops Season with some of the most memorable superhero themes from films like The Avengers, Superman, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, and more!

Goo Goo Dolls

Sunday, November 6 • Embassy Theatre

In celebration of the Goo Goo Dolls’ newest album, Chaos in Bloom, the band is hitting the

road and performing their biggest hits at amphitheaters across the country.