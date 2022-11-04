Weekend Events

Mixology – Candy Land
Friday, November 4 • Science Central
At this 21+ event, you’ll be treated to colorful sweets and scientific treats with great food
catered by Baker Street and 19 unique cocktails by elite, Fort Wayne, bartenders.
Veteran’s Day Parade & Ceremony
Saturday, November 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Join the community to pay tribute and show gratitude to all who have served our country.
The Veteran’s Day Parade begins at 11am, with a special ceremony to follow.
Elf the Musical
Saturday, November 5 • Arts United Center
Presented by the Civic Theatre, this modern-day classic reminds everyone to embrace their
inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!
Superhero Soundtrack – Philharmonic Pops Series
Saturday, November 5 • Embassy Theatre
Kick off the Philharmonic’s Pops Season with some of the most memorable superhero themes from films like The Avengers, Superman, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, and more!
Goo Goo Dolls
Sunday, November 6 • Embassy Theatre
In celebration of the Goo Goo Dolls’ newest album, Chaos in Bloom, the band is hitting the
road and performing their biggest hits at amphitheaters across the country.