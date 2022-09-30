Weekend Events

Amazing Fall Fun: Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Through Sunday, October 30 • Waterloo, IN

Wind your way through Northeast Indiana’s largest corn maze, cut into 16 acres and divided into 3 phases. Then, take your pick from over 40 different varieties of pumpkins and gourds.

Dia De Los Muertos

Through Sunday, November 13 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Celebrate el día de los Muertos with traditional elements of the holiday such as sugar skulls, colorful tissue paper, and photos and personal items to honor the souls of the departed.

Kuehnert Daiy Fall Festival

Through Sunday, October 30 • Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Come to the dairy farm for pumpkins, ice cream, baby calves, and of course to explore the

annual corn maze! Experience farm life with the animals and enjoy fall-themed activities.

Sixteen Candles: The Ultimate 80s Dance Party

Saturday, October 1 • Clyde Theatre

Experience this energetic live show as Sixteen Candles travels the country bringing ‘80s music to life in a concert experience that will throw you back to the top tracks of the 1980s.

Barenaked Ladies

Sunday, October 2 • Embassy Theatre

The beloved Canadian rock band comes to the Embassy Theatre for what has been regarded as one of the best live acts on the planet.