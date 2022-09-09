Weekend Events

Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown

Sunday, September 11 • Throughout Fort Wayne

Visit 23 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for FREE from Noon–5pm! Pick up a free

passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger and Old National Bank location.

West Central Home & Garden Tour

Saturday, September 10 – Sunday, September 11 • West Central Neighborhood

Tour an eclectic variety of historic homes in the West Central Neighborhood! You’ll also want to stroll the ArtsFest and shop for goods from local arts and craft vendors.

Grabill Country Fair

Thursday, September 8 – Saturday, September 10 • Downtown Grabill

Let the fall festivities begin! This country-style fair highlights the area’s Amish heritage, and features amazing food, all-ages activities, and shopping in the heart of Grabill.

Steel Magnolias

Friday, September 9 • Arts United Center

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents the familiar story from inside Truvy’s beauty salon,

weaving the story through snappy and hilarious conversation alongside strength and tragedy.

Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Fest

Saturday, September 10 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Adults 21+ are invited to the annual Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Festival, celebrating locally crafted beers, ciders, food, and entertainment!