Weekend Events

Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown
Sunday, September 11 • Throughout Fort Wayne
Visit 23 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for FREE from Noon–5pm! Pick up a free
passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger and Old National Bank location.
West Central Home & Garden Tour
Saturday, September 10 – Sunday, September 11 • West Central Neighborhood
Tour an eclectic variety of historic homes in the West Central Neighborhood! You’ll also want to stroll the ArtsFest and shop for goods from local arts and craft vendors.
Grabill Country Fair
Thursday, September 8 – Saturday, September 10 • Downtown Grabill
Let the fall festivities begin! This country-style fair highlights the area’s Amish heritage, and features amazing food, all-ages activities, and shopping in the heart of Grabill.
Steel Magnolias
Friday, September 9 • Arts United Center
The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents the familiar story from inside Truvy’s beauty salon,
weaving the story through snappy and hilarious conversation alongside strength and tragedy.
Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Fest
Saturday, September 10 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
Adults 21+ are invited to the annual Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Festival, celebrating locally crafted beers, ciders, food, and entertainment!