Weekend Events 2/10 – 2/12

Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale

Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12 • Memorial Coliseum

Find more than 50 exhibitors from all over Indiana and Michigan all under one roof,

showcasing incredibly low prices on boats, personal watercraft, accessories, and more.

Fort Wayne ChocolateFest

Friday, Feburary 10 • The Orchid Event Center

Help raise money for local organizations for kids while enjoying three all-you-can-eat

chocolate dipping stations, a full dinner, and make your own sundae bar.

Love Notes

Friday, February 10 – Saturday, February 11 • Fort Wayne Masonic Temple

The Fort Wayne Ballet presents tales of love in this heartfelt performance. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages available before the show, as well as a VIP option to complete your night.

Sweetheart Orchid Display

Through Sunday, February 26 • Botanical Conservatory

Enjoy the beautiful Sweetheart Orchid Display – a Valentine favorite. Breathe in the fresh and vibrant orchids and even find them for purchase in the Conservatory Shop!

Yoga on the Riverfront

Sunday, February 12 • Promenade Park

Join this free yoga session on the Riverfront for a relaxing, 1-hour flow designed for all skill levels, inside the Park Foundation Pavilion overlooking the St. Marys River.