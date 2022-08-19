Weekend Events

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball

Tuesday, August 16 – Sunday, August 21 • Parkview Field

It’s a full week of TinCaps baseball! Come Tuesday for Family Feast Night, Wednesday for

Paws & Claws, Thirsty Thursday after that, then fireworks Friday and Saturday night.

Lucky Stiff the Musical

Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with wild escapades and a huge inheritance on the line. Based on a novel by Michael Butterworth.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Friday, August 19 • Clyde Theatre

Trombone Shorty channels exhilarating grooves and powerful performances combining

funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock all while delivering silky smooth vocals.

The Music of Led Zeppelin with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic

Saturday, August 20 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

The Philharmonic performs Led Zeppelin like you’ve never heard it before – bridging rock n’

roll with classical music – amplified by a full rock band and powerful vocals.

Woodland Plants Hike

Saturday, August 20 • Lindenwood Nature Preserve

Pre-register and bring the whole family for this guided morning hike through beautiful

Lindenwood Nature Preserve to learn about local nature – specifically woodland plants.