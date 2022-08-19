Weekend Events

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball
Tuesday, August 16 – Sunday, August 21 • Parkview Field
It’s a full week of TinCaps baseball! Come Tuesday for Family Feast Night, Wednesday for
Paws & Claws, Thirsty Thursday after that, then fireworks Friday and Saturday night.
Lucky Stiff the Musical
Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20 • Arena Dinner Theatre
Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with wild escapades and a huge inheritance on the line. Based on a novel by Michael Butterworth.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Friday, August 19 • Clyde Theatre
Trombone Shorty channels exhilarating grooves and powerful performances combining
funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock all while delivering silky smooth vocals.
The Music of Led Zeppelin with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic
Saturday, August 20 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
The Philharmonic performs Led Zeppelin like you’ve never heard it before – bridging rock n’
roll with classical music – amplified by a full rock band and powerful vocals.
Woodland Plants Hike
Saturday, August 20 • Lindenwood Nature Preserve
Pre-register and bring the whole family for this guided morning hike through beautiful
Lindenwood Nature Preserve to learn about local nature – specifically woodland plants.