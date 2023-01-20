Weekend Events 1/20 – 1/22

Savor Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 18 – Sunday, January 29 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants

Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort

Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at more than 75 participating restaurants.

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

Saturday, January 21 • Embassy Theatre

You know him from his Netflix specials, appearances on Conan, Fallon, and The Tonight Show – Now catch comedian Nate Bargatze in Fort Wayne at the Embassy Theatre.

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

Saturday, January 21 • Courtyard by Marriott Downtown

Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is

hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect.

Mad Ants Basketball

Sunday, January 22 • Memorial Coliseum

Bring the whole family to this 3PM tip off game to enjoy some Mad Ants Basketball at the

Memorial Coliseum as they take on the College Park Skyhawks.