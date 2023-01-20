Weekend Events 1/20 – 1/22

Photo supplied/Visit Fort Wayne

Savor Fort Wayne
Wednesday, January 18 – Sunday, January 29 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants
Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort
Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at more than 75 participating restaurants.

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
Saturday, January 21 • Embassy Theatre
You know him from his Netflix specials, appearances on Conan, Fallon, and The Tonight Show – Now catch comedian Nate Bargatze in Fort Wayne at the Embassy Theatre.

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show
Saturday, January 21 • Courtyard by Marriott Downtown
Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is
hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect.

Mad Ants Basketball
Sunday, January 22 • Memorial Coliseum
Bring the whole family to this 3PM tip off game to enjoy some Mad Ants Basketball at the
Memorial Coliseum as they take on the College Park Skyhawks.

