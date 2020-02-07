Weed Control in 2020 Could be Costly

Too wet, too dry, and then too wet again. That pretty well sums up 2019 in a nutshell, right? One of the many problems that caused was the “too wet” periods were when field work and preparation were to take place. Dr. Bill Johnson, Purdue professor of weed science, says that will likely result in a lot of weed pressure in 2020.

“A lot of those fields that did have a crop in them had weeds that went to seed. Then we had such a high percentage of the acres that were prevent plant as well, and if nothing was done for weed control on the prevent plant acres then there’s going to be a tremendous weed seed bank to deal with in 2020.”

Johnson says budgeting for weed control in 2020 could get expensive.

“If you’re the type of person that is typically trying to minimize weed control costs, yes, it will be a significant increase in expenses. Maybe double to triple what you normally spend on that particular prevent plant piece of ground. If you’re a person that is used to using robust residuals and full rates of herbicides post-emergence, it shouldn’t be too much of a battle. Certainly, you have some notes on what weed went to seed if you have to make some minor adjustments for those fields that were prevent plant.”

Johnson predicts the three biggest headaches in 2020 from a weed standpoint.

“It’s going to be marestail. It’s going to be waterhemp, and it’s going to be giant ragweed for sure. Depending on the weather conditions, if it turns out hot and dry, we could have isolated areas with Palmer amaranth that really tortures us as well.”

Tune in Monday (same HAT-time, same HAT-channel) to hear Johnson break down what his plan of attack would be for those three headache weeds.