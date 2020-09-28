Wednesday shooting ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled a body found in the road back on Sept. 22 a homicide.

Police were called to the 600 block of Lewis St. at about 11:20 p.m. after a report of a man found down in the road.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after it was discovered he was shot. He remained in the hospital until he later died on Sept. 23.

The victim has been identified as James Jeffery Hines, 53 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was ruled due to gunshot wounds.

This marks the 37th homicide in Allen County this year.

The case is still under investigation.