Wednesday Motorcycle Crash Injures Two In DeKalb County

A Wednesday evening crash in DeKalb County has left two people injured. The crash happened on County Road 56 near the intersection of State Road 327. It is there where 22-year-old Brock Trowbridge hit loose gravel on his motorcycle and as it began to gain speed on County 56, he lost control in the loose gravel.

As it lost control, Trowbridge’s passenger, 18-year-old Bryn Trowbridge fell off of the vehicle and sustained a head injury. The driver also sustained a left arm injury. Both of those involved in the crash were taken by EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Neither driver or passenger were wearing helmets. The incident remains under investigation.