FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fire crews were called to a home in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive in Waynedale at around 1:43 A.M. Wednesday and found flames devastating a one-story home. Fire officials tell The Journal Gazette the sole adult at the house escaped outside, but suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. An initial cause of the blaze is still being determined as crews had the flames under control in about 20 minutes. No firefighters were hurt in the incident.