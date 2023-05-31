Wednesday Morning Crash On I-69 Leaves One Dead and Two Seriously Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Allen County are investigating a crash early Wednesday Morning left one person dead and two others seriously injured. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 3:45 A.M. on I-69 Northbound, just past the Union Chapel Road exit between State Road 1 and Hursh Road.

According to the release, the adult female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital while the two passengers, an adult male and an adult female are in life-threatening condition following the crash as officials initially reported all northbound lanes were closed. The identity of those involved have not yet been released. Shortly before 6 A.M. crews were able to open the left lanes in the Northbound direction.

The incident remains under investigation.