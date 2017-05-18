Web Industries expanding in Fort Wayne, adding 45 new jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Massachusetts-based company is planning to expand in Fort Wayne and add up to 45 jobs by 2019. Officials with Web Industries Fort Wayne Inc. says construction is underway on a 50,000 square-foot addition to its facility that currently employs 75 people in Allen County, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The expansion is set to be complete by the end of the year and will serve as space for multi-color printing and large format spooling assets.

“Indiana offers Web Industries many business and quality-of-life advantages,” said President Mark Phil. “The state’s sound fiscal policies and infrastructure investments have created a strong pro-business environment… In short, we’ve found that Indiana has all of the advantages of the state’s larger neighbors with few of the downsides, if any.”

Web Industries is employee-owned and is looking to hire flexographic press and machine operators, supporting leaders and infrastructure professionals.