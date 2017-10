FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s a crisp and frosty morning in the Hoosier state, and most of the surrounding areas are under a Frost Advisory.

While under a Frost Advisory, temperatures may briefly drop to near or below freezing. Weather.gov predicts widespread frost until just before 9 a.m., and then a high of 57 degrees throughout the rest of the day.

Widespread frost can impact sensitive plants, and annuals left outdoors and unprotected may be damaged.