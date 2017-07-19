FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s important to take extra caution this summer, especially during wet weather.
Ticks prefer areas that are moist and humid, and are mostly found in wooded and grassy areas.
Instead of jumping on or flying to a host, ticks perch on the tips of grass or plants, where they can easily attach to the host as it passes by.
Ticks can transmit more than a dozen various, and sometimes deadly, diseases.
Some of the most commonly known diseases include Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia and Colorado tick fever, according to The Journal Gazette.
Lyme disease remains the most common with close to 30,000 confirmed cases each year.
Below are seven ways to avoid tick-borne diseases this summer.
- Wear bug repellent. According to The Journal Gazette, inspect repellents that contain 20 percent DEET are very helpful. Don’t forget to reapply.
- Wear long sleeves, long pants and close-toed shoes. Light colored clothing also make spotting ticks easier.
- Stay in the sun. Ticks are usually found in shady, humid environments, so sunny areas are usually more safe.
- Check the dog regularly. It’s important to check them as soon as they come indoors in order to avoid the ticks from getting a free ride into your home.
- Shower and inspect thoroughly. Visibly scan all areas of your body. Those who are in the habit of showering immediately after spending time outside are less likely to to get Lyme disease from tick bites.
- Treat clothing, boots and camping gear with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin. It will stay effective through several washes, according to The Journal Gazette.
- Remove the tick immediately. Tweezers or forceps are good tools to remove a tick quickly and effectively.