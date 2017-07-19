FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s important to take extra caution this summer, especially during wet weather.

Ticks prefer areas that are moist and humid, and are mostly found in wooded and grassy areas.

Instead of jumping on or flying to a host, ticks perch on the tips of grass or plants, where they can easily attach to the host as it passes by.

Ticks can transmit more than a dozen various, and sometimes deadly, diseases.

Some of the most commonly known diseases include Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia and Colorado tick fever, according to The Journal Gazette.

Lyme disease remains the most common with close to 30,000 confirmed cases each year.

Below are seven ways to avoid tick-borne diseases this summer.