Waynedale Subway robbed, suspect photos released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Suspect photos have been released after surveillance footage captured a robbery at a Waynedale Subway.

On Saturday, November 18, Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the Subway on Bluffton Road in response to a reported robbery.

Once at the scene, an officer spoke with a Subway employee, who was visibly shaken and nervous. He reported that a man entered the store, wearing a black fleece hat, a red fleece jacket and gold pajama pants. He was white, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, with a 5 o’clock shadow and beard.

The suspect ordered a sandwich, which the employee prepared, but when he went to ring it up, the suspect stated, “I don’t want to hurt you, open the register, give me all the cash.”

The witness also saw the suspect pull a folding pocket knife from his left front trouser pocket, which he displayed threateningly.

The employee removed cash from the register, placed it in the bag with his sandwich and handed it to the suspect, who then walked out through the southwest door and left.

Surveillance videos show a suspect wiping his prints off the door as he left the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.