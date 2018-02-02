Wayne High School teacher suspended, accused of relationship with student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wayne High School teacher has been suspended after reports of an “inappropriate relationship” with a student, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The investigation began earlier this week, and the educator was suspended with pay.

Fort Wayne Community Schools learned of the alleged actions by an unidentified male teacher.

An FWCS spokeswoman told ABC 21 that all necessary precautions were being taken to conduct a thorough search, and no criminal charges or additional disciplinary actions have been taken at this time.