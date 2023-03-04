Waterloo woman dies in crash on U.S. 6

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 Friday afternoon left a Waterloo woman dead.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. A 21-year-old Waterloo man traveling eastbound in a Chevy Equinox in the 4800 block of U.S. 6. A vehicle then slowed down in front of him. He swerved into the westbound lanes and struck a GMC Envoy head on.

A third vehicle, a Ford Fusion driven by a 26-year-old Fremont woman, also traveling westbound, then struck the Chevy Equinox.

The driver of the GMC Envoy was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as Taysha Sanders, 41, of Waterloo.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Ford Fusion had only a complaint of pain.

U.S. 6 was closed for an extended period of time as a result of the crash.