Waterloo man tells police he strangled wife

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A Waterloo man is in police custody after reportedly strangling a woman in bed, then going to sleep next to her corpse.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Waterloo Marshal’s Office was called to the 500 block of Meadows Lane yesterday to perform a welfare check on Lisa Heiser. There they met Joseph Traster, who told police that he and Lisa had been in an argument and now she was dead.

Traster told police that he arrived home from work at about 6:30am Saturday. She was in bed, and he claims he tried to talk with her about issues with their relationship, at which point she allegedly kicked him in the groin.

He told police that he then strangled her, then lied down on the bed and went to sleep, finding her cold to the touch hours later. Traster told police he then called a family member and told them he believed he had killed his wife.

Joseph Traster has been arrested on a charge of murder.