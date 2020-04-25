Waterloo man arrested after Friday morning shooting

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A Waterloo man was arrested after a shooting injured another man early Friday morning.

Waterloo Police were called on a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. at the mobile home park in the 600 block of E. Union Street according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Police say the victim took himself to the hospital after suffering minor injuries. He was last listed in stable condition.

Waterloo Police contacted the Indiana State Police to assist in the investigation, and later arrested Jeffrey William Lucas Ecklid, 34, at around 5 a.m. after serving a search warrant at his home. He voluntarily came out of his home without incident.

Ecklid was booked in the DeKalb County Jail and is facing a charge of attempted murder.