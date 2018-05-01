Waterloo man arrested after fight leads to stabbing

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in custody and another in the hospital after a fight and stabbing Monday.

Indiana State Police report two 18-year-old men got into a fight in the 300 block of North Washington Street just after 5 p.m. That’s when one man was stabbed in the back by the other.

Dakota J. Speak of Waterloo was fighting in the street with the victim when he allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

The victim was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition is unknown.

Speak was arrested and is facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon and is held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.