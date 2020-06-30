Water in Andrews is OK to use after testing comes back positive

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The ongoing water crisis in Andrews is finally over.

Huntington County Emergency Management Director Bob Jeffers said residents of Andrews may resume using tap water normally after several tests returned acceptable results. Our Partners In News at ABC-21 report that the tests were conducted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the town of Andrews and the Huntington County Health Department.

On June 19, officials advised town residents not to use the water due to high vinyl chloride levels. The United Technologies Automotive plant and a gas station were blamed for the contamination by an attorney.

The town of Andrews and United Technologies have been embroiled in conflicts over contamination for several years.