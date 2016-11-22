FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Friday, Nov. 18, Created Equal protesters were at South Side High School.

Principal Carlton Mable was recorded telling anti-abortion protesters to “get off school property.”

“As the principal said in the video, had they gone across the street that would have been fine,” Fort Wayne Community Schools Spokesperson Krista Stockman said. “It’s just they were impeding students trying to get home from school. Whether they like it or not, these are children. They may be in high school, but they are children.”

Created Equal told the Fort Wayne Police Department about the incident. The police department said that Mable couldn’t remove the protesters from the sidewalk, according to Created Equal.

“Preborn defenders have been experiencing an increase in vandalism and violence at campuses across the country,” Mark Harrington, Created Equal National Director said. “Unfortunately, to some school officials, public sidewalks are considered their own private social club in which they feel they can wield control and censor free speech.”

You can see the full video below.

WOWO received this information from Created Equal, an anti-abortion group.