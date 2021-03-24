Warsaw woman critical following police chase in northeast Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified just after 9-AM Monday that Wabash County law enforcement was in pursuit of a vehicle driven by a 36 year old Wabash woman, who had given officers concern over her welfare.

The chase ended when the woman drove into a field in rural Kosciusko County. The woman reportedly became combative as first repsonders tried to render medical aid.

She was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition with what officials believe may have been a self-inflicted neck wound.