Warsaw woman arrested after drug raid

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after a drug raid at the Victory Hotel.

The Narcotics Enforcment Team (NET) 43 executed a search warrant at 223 W. Jefferson Street in Warsaw just before 3 p.m. Officers found 146 grams of methamphetamine, 13.5 ounces of marijuana, 7 grams of cocaine and 69 hits of acid. Police also found $2,882 in cash.

Michelle Poe, 34 of Warsaw, was arrested and is facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing marijuana (misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

She is held at the Koscuisko County Jail on a $25,000 bond.