Warsaw Walmart second in the state to debut new retail technology

WARSAW, Ind. (Press Release): The Walmart Supercenter at 2501 Walton Blvd. will be the second store in Indiana to debut the company’s new Pickup Tower technology. These 16-foot tall structures function like high-tech vending machines and can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute. The Pickup Tower is now operational.

To use the Pickup Tower, customers simply choose from items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout. When the item arrives at the local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower and the customer retrieves by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone.

“The Pickup Tower pilot phase has been so successful Walmart is expanding it to additional locations across the country – and we’re proud to be just the second in Indiana,” says Store Manager Ralph Armino.

“Very simply put, you walk in, you have a code. You walk up to the machine, enter your information and it finds your packages. You just grab it out of the machine and walk out,” Armino explains.

Last October, Walmart shared it is investing around $6 billion this fiscal year in the U.S. in store growth, store remodels and other innovations.

The Walmart Supercenter in Aurora, IN was the first in the state to debut the Walmart pickup tower in earlier this fall.