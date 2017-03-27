Warsaw turns to crowdfunding for development project

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Warsaw is hoping to soon turn an empty alley into a downtown destination.

The city has launched a crowdfunding campaign with the hope of raising $50,000 to win a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, as long as they can raise the money by May 5th.

The city is planning on installing tables and chairs, landscaping, art, shade and wireless internet access in the alley off Buffalo Street. They also plan on using part of the road in front of the alley for bike parking and more greenery.

The project idea came from input from the community about the need for an inviting cultural space in the downtown area. Learn more or donate through this link.