Warsaw police searching for potential witness to Monday’s fatal crash

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – The Warsaw Police Department is searching for a potential witness to Monday’s fatal crash near Harrison Elementary School.

Gidieon Cook, 8, was fatally struck by a car while crossing a street near the school around 1:45 p.m.

RELATED: 8-year-old boy killing crossing Warsaw street

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the driver of an SUV turned onto Husky Trail, near the crash site, just before the incident happened.

Police have provided the above photo, taken from inside the bus, of the vehicle they’re searching for. Police believe the SUV is a silver or white Ford Focus and has an “In God We Trust” license plate.

Police report the driver may have information that is helpful to investigators.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is being asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department at (574) 362-9515.