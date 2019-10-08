Warsaw Police searching for alleged gunman

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are searching for a man accused of shooting two people after a drug deal early Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for Russell Harty, 18. The Journal Gazette reports Harty is already wanted on a probation violation. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say three men and a minor came from Fort Wayne to give marijuana to Harty. That’s when he allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the others to empty their pockets. He then fired multiple shots, hitting the minor and one of the men. The rest ran from the scene.

The man was treated and released, while the minor, who was shot in the shoulder, was taken to a hospital and later transferred to one in Fort Wayne. He was last listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Warsaw Police at 574-372-9511 or dial 911.