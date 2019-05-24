Warsaw police investigate domestic complaint, find drugs and arrest two

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in Warsaw Thursday night following a domestic complaint.

Warsaw police were called to a home on Poplar Street, near the Shelden Street intersection, just before 10 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance.

Once at the scene, police could smell marijuana emitting from the home and obtained a search warrant.

During the search, police found more than 7.25 pounds of marijuana, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, narcotic paraphernalia, 60 grams of THC oil and more than $21,000 in cash.

Gerardo Sanchez, 28, and Mallory Zellmer, 27, were arrested. They’re facing the following charges:

Sanchez: 

  • Dealing Methamphetamine with Enhancing Circumstances (Level 3 Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana with Enhancing Circumstances (Level 5 Felony)
  • Neglect of a Dependent (Level 5 Felony)
  • Dealing Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Zellmer: 

  • Neglect of a Dependent (Level 5 Felony)
  • Domestic Battery with a Minor Under 16 Present (Level 6 Felony)
  • Dealing Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)
  • Domestic Battery (A Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Both Sanchez and Zellmer are booked in the Kosciusko County Jail with a 48-hour prosecutorial hold and no bond.

