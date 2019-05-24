Warsaw police investigate domestic complaint, find drugs and arrest two

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in Warsaw Thursday night following a domestic complaint.
Warsaw police were called to a home on Poplar Street, near the Shelden Street intersection, just before 10 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance.
Once at the scene, police could smell marijuana emitting from the home and obtained a search warrant.
During the search, police found more than 7.25 pounds of marijuana, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, narcotic paraphernalia, 60 grams of THC oil and more than $21,000 in cash.
Gerardo Sanchez, 28, and Mallory Zellmer, 27, were arrested. They’re facing the following charges:
Sanchez:
- Dealing Methamphetamine with Enhancing Circumstances (Level 3 Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana with Enhancing Circumstances (Level 5 Felony)
- Neglect of a Dependent (Level 5 Felony)
- Dealing Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)
Zellmer:
- Neglect of a Dependent (Level 5 Felony)
- Domestic Battery with a Minor Under 16 Present (Level 6 Felony)
- Dealing Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)
- Domestic Battery (A Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)
Both Sanchez and Zellmer are booked in the Kosciusko County Jail with a 48-hour prosecutorial hold and no bond.