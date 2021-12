WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw Police need the public’s help in finding the driver of a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to East Old Road 30 in front of the Eastgate Apartments near U.S. 30 on Oct. 16 at about 12:25 a.m. Police say a woman was struck by a pickup truck, causing severe injuries. A witness told officers the truck was white and fled east after the crash.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-342-STOP.