WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the murder of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.

Christopher Grimmet, 30, will spend 50 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections per his plea agreement.

He is up for possible release in 2050.

Officials saw Grimmet beat Adalin Stamper and buried her body in November 2016 behind his brother’s home.