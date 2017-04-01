Warsaw man gets four years in prison for beating child with belt

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man will spend four years behind bars for beating a two-year-old girl with a belt.

23-year-old Devan Bounds was caring for his girlfriend’s kids last August while she was at work. Bounds became angry after the girl wet her pants and hit her several times across the back, according to News Now Warsaw.

Bounds was sentenced on a battery charge.

In addition to prison time, he will be on probation for two years and will be required to go to anger management classes.