Warsaw man critically injured in morning crash

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied/Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday morning crash in Kosciusko County.

Officials were called to the intersection of State Road 15 and CR 900 N in Van Buren Township at 5:07 a.m. on a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Warsaw man was driving west on CR 900 N and failed to to stop at SR 15 and pulled his car into the path of a minivan. The driver’s side of the car was struck by  the minivan, causing the car to split in half. Two parked vehicles in a driveway at a home near the intersection were also damaged.

The driver of the car was ejected and landed about 50 feet from the car. A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries. They were both airlifted from the scene. The driver of the minivan and two children refused treatment at the scene.

